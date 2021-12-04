Omicron concerns, MPC review to steer equities (IANS Market Forecast)

Mumbai, Dec 4 RBI's upcoming monetary policy review along with the release of key macro economic data points will steer the key equity indices next week.

Moreover, direction of foreign fund flows, as well as concerns over Covid-19's new variant Omicron's impact on growth will influence investor sentiments.

The monetary policy review is slated for December 6-8. It is widely expected that RBI's MPC will maintain a status-quo in the key lending rates.

At present, the MPC of the central bank has maintained the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks at 4 per cent.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

"Investors on Monday

