Omicron Variant: 14 people infected with 'Omicron' despite taking booster dose

In the US, the Omicron variant has raised administration concerns. Both doses of the vaccine, as well as booster doses, are said to have not working effectively to combat the new variant of the Corona. More than 43 cases have been reported in the United States so far, according to a report released Friday. Although these patients have been fully vaccinated, they have been exposed to the omicron variant. Every third person taking a booster dose is infected with the omicron variant of the corona. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 43 omicron cases have been detected in the US so far. Of these, 34 have been fully vaccinated. 14 people had also taken booster dose. Five of them had taken booster dose of the vaccine 14 days ago. Looking at the statistics, there is no reason to panic. But concerns are being raised that the currently available covid vaccine is less protective against newer and more infectious omicron.

Of the 43 patients with omicron, 25 are between the ages of 18 and 39. In the United States so far, 25 patients between the ages of 18 and 39 have been infected with omicron. 14 people had travelled internationally. Six had already been infected with the corona. It is comforting to know that many are experiencing mild symptoms. Patients have symptoms such as cough and fatigue. According to the report, one person is admitted to the hospital for 2 days.

Meanwhile, Omicron's first report stated that many patients showed mild symptoms. Those who have been vaccinated and have had a corona before have signs of mild symptoms after being infected with omicron. On December 1, the first case of omicron was found in the United States. He was from South Africa and had taken both doses of the vaccine. In the United States today, delta-infected patients account for 99 percent of all cases. But the healthcare system has been put on alert as the omicron variant found in South Africa is more contagious than the delta.