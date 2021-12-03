Omicron Variant! GSK's antibody drug 'Sotrovimab' proved to be effective against Omicron

While the prevalence of corona was declining, an omicron variant was discovered in Africa, raising concerns. This variant has also entered India and two patients were found in Karnataka yesterday. While Omicron has raised concerns, there is comforting news from London. The British company GlaxoSmithKline has claimed that the antibody drug developed against Covid1-9 is effective against the new super variant. The claim was made by the company after preliminary tests. GlaxoSmithKline has developed Sotrovimab with the help of American company VIR Biotechnology.

Sotrovimab is claimed to reduce the mortality rate of mild, moderate and high-risk patients by 79%. According to the company, Sotrovimab is likely to be effective against the Omicron variant. The company has created the data with the help of preliminary tests performed in the laboratory. Sotrovimab was deliberately designed with a mutating virus in mind, said George Scangos, CEO of VIR Biotechnology. One dose of Sotrovimab, developed by GSK and VIR, is required. Experts recommend giving Sotrovimab within 5 days after the onset of corona symptoms.