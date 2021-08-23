'One man responsible for destruction raging across Afghanistan is Zalmay Khalilzad'

New Delhi, Aug 23 Questions surround Zalmay Khalilzad, an enigmatic diplomat who presided over US failures in Iraq and now the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, a leading US diplomat of Afghan-origin, has long been a controversial figure for his involvement in Washington's ‘War on Terror'.

He also led Washington's talks with the Taliban, which many see as the main precursor to the Pashtun-dominated group's lightning victory in Afghanistan, TRT World reported.

After the Taliban's surprisingly quick victory against the US-trained Afghan army, many government operators and experts can't help but speculate on Washington's role, particularly that of Khalilzad, in the Afghan group's return to power.

Some other experts further believe that Khalilzad pursued a "special political agenda" to promote his personal and family interests.

"One man responsible for the chaos and destruction raging across Afghanistan is Zalmay Khalilzad. He should be investigated for alleged financial corruption," says Kamal Alam, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

In 2014, Khalilzad's finances were subject to an Austrian investigation which froze his wife's accounts in the European country based on information from the US Department of Justice that he was suspected of money laundering related to business activities in Iraq and the United Arab Emirates

