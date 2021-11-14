Opposition alliance demand snap polls to save Pakistan

Amid countrywide protests over inflation and price hike, the Pakistan Opposition alliance-- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has launched a scathing criticism against the Imran Khan government and demanded snap elections to rid the people of the "illegitimate and incompetent" rulers.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM chief and the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday said that the survival of Pakistan was at stake owing to the incompetence of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, The Express Tribune reported.

PML-N Senior Vice President and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also addressed the rally. The snap and transparent elections were the only way forward in resolving prevailing issues of the country, Abbasi said.

Ramping up the protests against the Imran Khan government, PDM leadership has said it is fighting for the country's survival and that it would win in this struggle.

Speaking during a protest rally in Karachi, PDM and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said: "We will win this war, and Pakistan will have a government that is truly representative of the people, which will understand the problems faced by the masses. The ones who [were imposed] are not aware of the public's issues."

Politicians are the hope of the nation. If we do not play our role today, the nation will not forgive us," Rehman said adding that the state intuitions should review their "mistakes" and seek apology from the nation, Geo News reported.

The rally was held against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for its "anti-people policies" and the rising inflation in Pakistan.

Rehman also slammed the Imran Khan government for its "incompetency" and vowed to make all the efforts to remove the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf from power.

"If we do not push the 'illegitimate' rulers in the Arabian Sea anytime soon, then the survival of the country will be in danger," Rehman said during the rally.

The rally came days after PDM had announced to launch the 'Mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

The opposition alliance had informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor