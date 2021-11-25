Over 1,000 migrants expressed desire to return from Belarus to Iraq

More than a thousand migrants have expressed a desire to return from Belarus to Iraq, the Iraqi consul in Russia and Belarus, Majid Kinani, told Sputnik.

Earlier, Iraqi Airways spokesperson told Sputnik that four export flights from Belarus to Iraq for Iraqi citizens had been booked for November 25-26. Two planes have already taken off from Baghdad to Minsk.

"I have more than a thousand," the consul said when asked about the number of Iraqi citizens wishing to return.

The export flight from Belarus, fully paid by the International Organization for Migration, will take place in a week, the consul said.

"We have completed a meeting with the International Organization for Migration, the first export flight, which it will take in accordance with the schedule ... will take place in a week, and it will bear all the costs," the consul said.

Answering a question about whether those wishing to use the flight, said that "there is a possibility that several thousand more people will return from the borders." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

