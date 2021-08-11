Over 30,000 families displaced amid Taliban onslaught in Kandahar

Over 30,000 people in the South of Afghanistan have been displaced due to violence in the region, particularly in the Kandahar province, which has witnessed heavy fighting in recent months as Taliban terrorists mount a blistering offensive, government officials said.

There were also many families who have been displaced in the provinces of Farah Badghis and Helmand, TOLOnews reported.

The new wave of deadly clashes by Taliban terrorists started in Afghanistan last month.

With US and NATO forces announcing withdrawal from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of several cities.

Taliban have also attacked civilians and imposed regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that fell to them.

In less than a week, the Taliban captured seven out of 34 provincial capitals in the country.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday informed that at least 180 people have been killed while more than 1,180 have been wounded in four Afghan cities alone since July 9 as Taliban offensives have escalated.

The Afghan government forces and the Taliban must stop fighting "to prevent bloodshed."

If they fail to return to the negotiating table and reach an agreement, the situation for the Afghan people will become "even worse," Sputnik reported citing Michelle Bachelet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor