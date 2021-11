Over 500 people get treated for Scorpion bites in southern Egypt

More than 500 people got bitten by scorpions in Egypt's southern province of Aswan, Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said.

The Aswan region was hit by hail storms and heavy rain, which forced scorpions out of their burrows and into the streets and people's houses.

"503 residents in Aswan got antidotes for scorpion bites ... there were no deaths from the bites," Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said in a Saturday statement.

Meanwhile, local media reports said that three people have died from scorpion bites in the city of Aswan.

According to the acting health minister, there is enough anti-venom in all hospitals in Egypt, with 3,350 doses currently available in hospitals in Aswan Governorate alone. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

