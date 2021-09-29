Over 900 cyber attacks on E-Voting systems recorded at State Duma elections

Over 900 cyberattacks aimed at disrupting the remote electronic voting system were recorded during the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"During elections on September 17-19 this year, more than 900 complex computer attacks were detected aimed at disrupting the functioning of the remote electronic voting system and introducing malicious software," Patrushev said at a meeting on national security in Russia's Far Eastern Federal District.

He also said the number of cyberattacks on the Far Eastern information resources, including those of defense industry enterprises, has doubled over the past year. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

