Overnight Houthi missile attack kills 13 in Yemen's Marib

October 29, 2021

An overnight missile attack carried out by the Houthi group against Yemen's oil-rich province of Marib killed 13 people, a government official told Xinhua on Friday.

"The Houthis targeted a residential building belonging to a senior pro-government tribal chief and other nearby residential houses in Al Jubah district of Marib late on Thursday night," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

The Houthi-fired missile attack resulted in the killing of 13 people and injuring 20 others in the area, he said.

Muammar Al-Eryani, the country's minister of information, confirmed in a brief press statement posted on Twitter that "Iranian-made ballistic missiles hit a residential neighbourhood in Marib, demolishing four homes and a mosque."

The Houthi attack coincided with a Saudi-led coalition's declaration of killing 95 Houthis and destroying 11 military vehicles by its aerial bombardment in Marib during the last 24 hours.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. (ANI/Xinhua)

