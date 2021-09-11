Pak and China target hostile militant groups - TTP, BLA, ETIM in Afghanistan

By IANS | Published: September 11, 2021 05:36 PM2021-09-11T17:36:05+5:302021-09-11T17:50:07+5:30

New Delhi, Sep 11 Pakistan and China have named Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from ...

Pak and China target hostile militant groups - TTP, BLA, ETIM in Afghanistan | Pak and China target hostile militant groups - TTP, BLA, ETIM in Afghanistan

Pak and China target hostile militant groups - TTP, BLA, ETIM in Afghanistan

Next

New Delhi, Sep 11 Pakistan and China have named Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :pakistanNew DelhiThe new delhi municipal councilDhs punjabDelhi south-westNew-delhi