Pak-based terror module busted in Delhi, six arrested
By IANS | Published: September 14, 2021 06:33 PM2021-09-14T18:33:03+5:302021-09-14T18:45:08+5:30
New Delhi, Sep 14 The Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they have busted a ...
New Delhi, Sep 14 The Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they have busted a Pakistan-based terror module in Delhi and arrested six persons, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, in connection with the case.
According to the police, they have also recovered explosives and firearms from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app