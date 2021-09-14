Pak-based terror module busted in Delhi, six arrested

Pak-based terror module busted in Delhi, six arrested

New Delhi, Sep 14 The Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they have busted a Pakistan-based terror module in Delhi and arrested six persons, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists, in connection with the case.

According to the police, they have also recovered explosives and firearms from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

