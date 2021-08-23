Pak dispels speculations on FM's visit to Afghanistan

Islamabad, Aug 23 Pakistan has dispelled speculations regarding visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul, according to an official spokesperson.

"No visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled. Any speculation in this regard is baseless," Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying on Sunday.

Earlier, the Ministry had said that Qureshi will be visiting Afghanistan's neighbouring countries for consultations on the Afghan issue soon, while reiterating its commitment to work together with the international community to advance shared objectives in Afghanistan.

On August 21, the Foreign Minister held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in Russia, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and Netherlands to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor