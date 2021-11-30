Pak: FIR lodged against PTM, ANP head for organizing public meet without NOC

First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Quetta Police against Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) head Manzoor Pashteen and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asghar Achakzai along with others for organizing a power show on Sunday, in violation of loudspeaker and COVID-19 regulatory norms, also without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The show took place at Railway Hockey Ground. Pashteen attended the meeting despite a ban on his entry and other leaders of the PTM into Balochistan, reported Dawn.

Against PTM head, an FIR No. 217 of 2021 is lodged at Civil Line police station. "Referring to the Balochistan Public Order Ordinance, the FIR said that Mr Pashteen was barred from entering Balochistan. However, with the help of PTM provincial president Noor Bacha, he reached Railway Hockey Ground and delivered a provocative speech," reported Dawn.

Another FIR No. 216 of 2021 is registered alleging PTM head Pashteen, Bacha, Majeed Kakar, Khushal Khan Kakar, Mullah Behram, Zubair Shah, Rasheed Nasir, Noorullah Tareen, Umar Khan and ANP leader Asghar Achakzai of delivering provocative speeches at the said public meeting, reported Dawn.

The FIR stated that the participants organized and held the meeting in violation of COVID-19 and loudspeaker norms in the absence of a no-objection certificate.

It further stated that the speakers at the meeting provoked the participants by making provocative speeches against the security agencies while some miscreants held Afghan flags in their hands, reported Dawn.

The said FIRs have been lodged under Sections 121, 123A, 153A, 269, 270, 278 and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

