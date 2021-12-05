Pak human rights body seeks speedy justice in Sialkot lynching

The National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) has demanded a speedy and impartial probe into the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana in Sialkot.

On Friday, a mob had tortured Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area.

Local media reports said the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of the factory Diyawadana and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.

"We, at the commission, are deeply perturbed by the brutal mob violence and blatant violation of human rights, especially against a guest in our country. It is unfortunate that the commission is issuing its very first introduction statement over such a horrific incident that has shaken the whole nation. We believe that no civilised country can allow such an act, and the state should take the strictest possible measures to ensure speedy justice," the statutory body was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

"At this time of grief, NCHR would like to ensure that the commission stood with the aggrieved family of Nanadasi Priyanth Kumara and demanded an impartial, in-depth and speedy probe into the incident, the late response of the police and lack of security."

The Sri Lankan factory manager who was killed by a mob in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy, was tortured to an extreme degree and his skull and other bones of the body also had severe damage, the post-mortem report revealed.

The report has confirmed a broken skull and burn wounds damaging 99 per cent of the tissues of Priyantha Diyawadana's body, ARY News reported.

Diyawadana's death occurred owing to multiple hits on his skull. All bones of the body except that of a leg were found broken, the report said showing the impact of the extreme torture Diyawadana had to bear before his death, according to ARY News.

( With inputs from ANI )

