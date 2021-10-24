Pak leader of the Oppn says entire govt needs to be sent packing over inflation, unemployment

Lashing out at the Imran Khan government for failing to control rising inflation, Pakistan's leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said that there is a dire need for the "entire government" to be "sent packing" and any delay in the matter will be "gross injustice" to the nation.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Twitter, Shahbaz was quoted as saying that for the country to step out of the quagmire it is in, a "serious, capable and trustworthy" team is needed to govern it, Geo News reported.

"The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government has no realisation that it is not only the poor but even those holding white-collar jobs that have been crushed by it," he said.

According to the statement, Shahbaz declared the government guilty of "endangering national security" with "economic devastation" and inflation being witnessed in the country.

The government will have to either choose the economy, the welfare of the people, or its seat of power, he said, adding, "Every minute the government stays in power, it is costing the country billions."

"They announced they will control inflation but increased the prices of essential items. Is this the government's sense of realisation and its promise?" he asked.

Due to the rising inflation, Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the price of items of daily need, fuel and others. Opposition parties have slammed the government over inflation and held several rallies across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

