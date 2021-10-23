Pak may take call on attending conference of NSAs on Afghanistan by next week

Pakistan is yet to decide on the call by Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to hold a conference of NSAs of the Asian region to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on November 10 and 11 in New Delhi, reported a local media on Saturday.

India has formally invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan for the conference.

Pak NSA Moeed Yousaf has been invited to attend the proposed conference, reported The Nation citing the sources in the Foreign Office.

"We have not taken any decision yet on the Indian invitation, however, the decision whether to attend the conference or otherwise would be taken soon", The Nation quoted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as saying.

The newspaper however reported citing the sources in Islamabad that the leadership, combining civil and military is expected to take a decision on the conference by next week.

The recently concluded Moscow Format meet on Afghanistan was attended by India. However, the representatives of the two countries did not hold any meetings on the sidelines.

Moreover, India will not participate in the conference of foreign ministers hosted by Iran on Afghanistan on October 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

