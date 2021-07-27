Pak NSA embarks on US visit to reset 'fragile ties'

Pakistani National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Monday embarked on a visit to the United States to hold talks with American officials with an aim to reset "fragile ties" with the country.

Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief General Faiz Hameed has accompanied Yusuf for his trip, Express Tribune reported citing sources.

This visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between Yusuf and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on May 24, said an official statement.

The timing of the trip holds significance as it comes amid the ongoing violence in neigbouring Afghanistan that has escalated with the drawdown of American and foreign troops.

The statement said Yusuf's agenda of the visit includes bilateral ties, Afghanistan, and other regional and international issues.

The trip also coincides with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to China.

In recent times, Islamabad is pushing to further ties that go beyond security in Pakistan and Afghanistan crisis.

However, the US administration has not yet given a positive response to Pakistan's efforts as President Joe Biden has not even spoken to Prime Minister Imran Khan, as per The Express Tribune.

