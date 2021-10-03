Pak oppn critical of govt's move to open talks with TTP

New Delhi, Oct 3 The Pakistan opposition has criticised the government for its decision to hold talks with some groups of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) without consulting it and has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take Parliament into confidence over the issue, Geo News reported.

A few days ago, Khan had revealed in an interview with TRT World that his government was holding peace talks with some groups of the TTP.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said negotiations with the TTP was a very sensitive issue, adding that it was not appropriate to keep the opposition in the dark over it.

He referred to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's move to include all stakeholders in the process of peace talks with militants, the Geo News report said.

"Negotiations in the Nawaz Sharif tenure were approved by Parliament," he said.

He demanded the government immediately convene a session of the Parliament to discuss the issue further.

PPP leader Shazia Marri flayed the government, questioning the terms based on which it intended to forgive the banned outfit, the report said.

In his interview to TRT World, khan admitted that the Afghan Taliban were involved in both parties talking to each other.

"I think some of the Pakistani Taliban groups actually want to talk to our government. You know, for some peace, for some reconciliation," he had said.

When asked to confirm whether Pakistan is actually in talks with the TTP, the premier jad clarified to say that talks are ongoing "with some of them".

