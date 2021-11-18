Pak parliament not legitimate, democratic, says exiled PoK leader

Exiled leader from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri on Thursday said that the Pakistani Parliament is neither legitimate nor democratic as 33 bills were passed on Wednesday, without any discussion.

"Pakistani Parliament proved that it's not legitimate Parliament. 33 bills were passed in joint session yesterday without any discussion and even not knowing by Parliamentarians that they were passing what kind of law. It is neither democracy nor it is Parliament, " Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan opposition parties had slammed Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for convening a joint session of parliament without holding talks to evolve consensus on electoral reforms.

Senators belonging to the joint opposition staged a walkout from the house as a mark of protest against Khan's government for buying time in the name of efforts to build consensus to win back the support of its estranged allies (PML-Q) of having plans to bulldoze all controversial bills in the special sitting of parliament, reported Dawn.

As reported by Geo News, numerous controversial bills were passed including bills related to the International Court of Justice and Electronic voting machines.

The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021; The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021; The Federal Public Service Commission (validation of Rules) Bill, 2021; The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021 etc. were a few among the 33 bills passed.

( With inputs from ANI )

