Pak police launch multi-pronged probe into minor girl's rape-murder after registering case under terror charges

A multi-pronged investigation into the kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Pakistan's Karachi was launched on Thursday.

Dawn reported that Pakistan Police has registered a case of her killing under terrorism and other charges.

They also prepared a sketch of the possible suspect and sent the child's DNA samples to a laboratory at the University of Karachi, according to officials.

The body of the minor girl was found in Karachi's Korangi area from a garbage dump near her residence after a search of nearly eight hours, as per a Dawn report.

Police have carried out raids in different localities and detained around one dozen suspects for questioning.

Landhi SP Shahnawaz Chachar said the minor girl had gone missing from her house in Ghous Pak area of Korangi at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

The parents reported the incident to police at midnight, while her body was found from a garbage heap at around 5am on Wednesday with her neck broken.

"Her autopsy showed that she had been raped, sodomised and then murdered," said additional police surgeon at the hospital.

Dawn further reported that as many as 2,960 major crimes against children were reported in the four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in 2020.

According to data released by the NGO Sahil, eight children were abused every day in Pakistan in one form or the other, while 51 per cent of the victims were girls and 49 per cent boys.

Out of the reported cases, 985 were of sodomy, 787 rape, 89 pornography and child sexual abuse and 80 were of murder after sexual abuse. Cases of abduction, missing children and child marriages were 834 and 345 and 119, respectively.

Earlier a Karachi man was arrested for harassing a woman in Sharah-e-Faisal area while she was travelling in a rickshaw.

As per Geo News, the woman posted a video of her ordeal on Facebook that was widely shared on social media, after which the police had to take action against the culprit.After posting the videos on Facebook, the woman appealed to the masses to share them as much as possible so that authorities could take action.

These reports come amid the annual report of State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 that has set alarm bells ringing over the plight of women in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor