Pak records over 4,000 new Covid cases for 2nd day

Islamabad, July 29 For a second consecutive day, Pakistan recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, which increased the overall infection tally to 1,020,324, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that a total of 4,497 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 23,209 people have died of the disease, including 76 patients who died over the last 24 hours, it added.

According to a statement by the NCOC, the country's Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 374,434 cases, followed by Punjab with 354,904 infections.

Pakistan has administered 27,875,999 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor