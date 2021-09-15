Pak reopens Torkham border for Afghan nationals

Pakistan on Tuesday opened the Torkham border crossing with its neighbour Afghanistan, in order to allow pedestrian movement.

Earlier on Monday, the Torkham border was closed by the Taliban, after Islamabad had rejected the demand of Afghan nationals to enter inside Pakistan.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the Torkham border crossing on that day to enter Pakistan after a rumour was spread among Afghan nationals that Pakistan has opened its doors for them.

According to the deputy commissioner of the Khyber district Mansoor Arshad, the border has been reopened for citizens of both the countries to return to their respective nations, reported The Express Tribune.

Trade activities have been functioning between Pakistan and Afghanistan smoothly.

Over 30,000 Afghan nationals have returned to their country through the Torkham border and over 3,000 Pakistani nationals have returned to Pakistan after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, reported The Express Tribune.

( With inputs from ANI )

