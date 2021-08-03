Pak soldier killed in military post attack

Islamabad, Aug 3 A soldier was killed as terrorists attacked a military post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.

The military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement that the terrorists opened fire on the post in the Ghariom area of North Waziristan district on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Own troops responded in a befitting manner," the ISPR said, adding that during an exchange of fire with the militants, one soldier of the Pakistani Army was killed.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area," said the statement.

