Pak Supreme Court orders investigation agency to probe property units of minority communities

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry on the Auditor General of Pakistan's (AGP) report about the protection of properties belonging to minority communities that were not being implemented.

A two-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) patron Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani who complained about irregularities of over Rs 77 billion in the sale of 7,143 urban properties in different parts of the country owned by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), reported Dawn.

The court ordered the ETPB to extend complete cooperation to the AGP by providing all relevant documents and assistance to it.

The AGP was directed to commence the audit of the ETPB accounts afresh and complete the procedure within two months.

The court also asked the ETPB to explain how the properties of the board could be sold out when it was told that three properties had been sold to the Defence Housing Authority, Lahore, Multan Development Authority and a private citizen, Talib Hussain. The court also issued notices to the buyers of the properties, reported Dawn.

Dr Vankwani informed the court that there were 1,809 temples or shrines in the country of which 588 were Gurdwaras and 1,221 Hindu Mandirs and most of them were non-functional.

All these properties stretched on 109,369 acres with an approximate worth of Rs 219 bn of which 75,055 acres have been leased out to different parties, reported Dawn.

The Sindh inspector general informed the court that an FIR had been registered over the complaint of death threats issued to Dr Vankwani.

On Monday, Dr. Vankwani through an application had apprised the court of the threats, stating that a week ago some men came to Crystal Apartments in Bath Island, Karachi, in two Hilux double cabins, beat his guard and issued threats to him, reported Dawn.

This incident was captured on a CCTV camera, the application said. The court, however, disposed of the matter.

The court also decided to take up after a month the matter regarding payment for construction and restoration of Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Dayal Ji Maharaj (Teri Temple) in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Through an application, Dr Vankwani had said that despite directives for the ETPB to pay Rs 38 million to the Pakistan Hindu Council which it had spent on construction and restoration of the Samadhi, the board had not paid the amount, reported Dawn.

The application stated that the council had spent its own money on the construction and restoration of the temple after the failure of the ETPB to undertake the construction and restoration of the temple despite earlier directives by the Supreme Court.

The total cost for the restoration of the temple was Rs 40 million, but a grant of Rs 2 million was given by the KP government.

In disregard of the court directive, the ETPB had not paid the balance amount of Rs 38 million despite the passage of more than eight months from the date of the order, the application alleged.

It requested the court to order the ETPB for payment of the amount and initiate contempt proceedings against the board, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor