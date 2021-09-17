Pak to use SCO Summit, UNGA to make over its image on terrorism

New Delhi, Sep 17 Amid the conclusive reports on its nexus with terror outfits in Afghanistan, Pakistan is likely to use the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the UN General Assembly to make over its image on terrorism to come out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "grey list".

The 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be held on Friday in Dushanbe, while the 76th UNGA Summit will be held on September 25.

The Imran Khan-led government has been under tremendous pressure after reports surfaced that Pakistan's military assets were used for Taliban in crushing the National Resistance Front (NRF) fighters.

"During the SCO Summit, (Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood) Qureshi will try to convince the participating nations that it has taken substantial steps as directed by the international watchdog on terror funding and the China will endorse its efforts", according to foreign police experts.

The experts believe that Qureshi will convince these countries that on terrorism, it is with them in fight against terror but they also said that world has been fully aware of Pakistan's complicity with the designated and dangerous terrorist groups operating under its tutelage and sustenance mainly against India wherein is using terrorism as an instrument of its foreign policy.

Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat said that Pakistan will not succeed in its attempt as their nexus with terror organisations has already been exposed.

"The groups LeT and JeM are shifting their bases to southern Afghanistan as per directions of ISI and Imran Khan to save them or provide excuses to defend at the FATF. It just cannot justify itself otherwise.

"Pakistan will not change and the changes in Afghanistan under its tutelage might be far bigger challenges for India, the region and the world," Trigunayat told .

According to sources, Khan will be participating with a 40-member delegation and Qureshi will hold bilateral talks with China, Turkey, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Ireland, South Korea, Austria and the US on sidelines of this session.

