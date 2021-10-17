Pakistan: 7 members of family killed in house fire

In a horrific incident, seven members of a family were charred to death when their house caught fire in Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday.

The victims including women and kids were asleep when the fire broke out giving them no chance to escape, according to the district administration, reported Xinhua.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire, reported Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor