Pakistan: Authorities impose section 144 around Karachi's Nasla Tower

A day after Pakistan security forces baton-charged upon people protesting against the demolition of a building in Karachi, authorities have imposed section-144 in the area.

As reported by ARY News, the district administration has banned the gathering of four or more people around Karachi's Nasla Tower. The move came after people staged a protest against the demolition of the building.

The residential building is located in Sindhi Muslim Society and has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

A day ago, security forces had also baton-charge and fired tear gas on residents and builders protesting against the Supreme Court's order to demolish the building.

The protestors tried to enter the building to halt the demolition process of the building, ARY News reported.

The builder of Nasla Tower had filed a review petition against the court's order, which was dismissed last month.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when security forces have brutally cracked down on protesters in the country.A month ago, Pakistan authorities had also cracked down on protesting students.

( With inputs from ANI )

