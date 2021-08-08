Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto condemns Quetta blast, says govt must stop appeasing terrorists

Condemning the bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said that the government must stop appeasing "terrorists".

"Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," Bilawal tweeted.

Two policemen were killed while at least thirteen other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening, local media reported citing a police statement.

Police said that the explosion took place near the city's University Chowk. They added that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The blast took place near a police van, Geo News reported.

Bilawal, who is on a visit to Quetta, addressed a rally earlier today in the provincial capital of Balochistan and said that people have witnessed a lot of hardships over the last five years.

During the rally, he also stated that his party can only resolve the problems of the province.

Taking a jibe at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, Bilawal said that people have realised that the "real face of tabdeeli (change) is inflation, poverty, and unemployment," Geo News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor