Pakistan confirms 567 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Pakistan on Friday reported 567 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 21,057,966 tests so far confirming overall 1,276,240 cases, including 1,224,870 recovered cases.

The number of active cases has increased to 22,852 who are under treatment across the country, including 1,236 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 11 people lost their lives while struggling against the pandemic on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,518.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 471,497 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 440,918 infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

