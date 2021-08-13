Pakistan fuelling a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Hypocrisy and double standards have always been part of Pakistan's political elite's behaviour toward Afghanistan and is fuelling a Taliban takeover in Kabul.

Pakistan openly admitted its support to the Taliban, but at the same time repeatedly denied its military support to the Taliban, showing the most hypocritical face of the country, wrote Afghanistan Times in an editorial piece.

It's a fact that Pakistan is involved in soliciting funding for the Taliban, bankrolling their operations, providing diplomatic support as the Taliban's virtual emissaries abroad, said Afghanistan Times.

Moreover, it also involved in arranging training for the Taliban, recruiting skilled and unskilled manpower to serve in Taliban armies, planning and directing offensives, providing and facilitating shipments of ammunition and fuel and the most annoyingly it has directly provided combat support to the Taliban in the fight against the Afghan security forces.

On several occasions, Pakistani soldiers in disguise of the Taliban fighters were killed in a direct clash with the Afghan security forces, reported Afghanistan Times.

Pakistan's contribution made the Taliban highly effective destructive forces which are hell-bent on killing innocent Afghans and destroying the infrastructures.

Pakistan's intelligence agency is directly involved in chalking out plans and also to executive major military operations of the Taliban as still Islamabad afraid of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, reported the editorial.

One thing Pakistani officials forget is that if war prevails in Afghanistan, one day it will ignite Pakistan too and that day it would be an irreparable loss and unpardonable fault, warned Afghanistan Times.

The fast-deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the wake of foreign troop withdrawal is due to immense support of Pakistan to the Taliban, blamed Afghanistan Times.

Becoming fed up with the covert and overt support, the Afghans who suffered a lot in the last four decades has initiated a social media campaign with a Hashtag "SanctiononPakistan".

Social media users called on the international community to notice their campaign, asking Pakistan to stop the proxy war and stop supporting terrorist groups.

As many as 70,000 people, including government officials, politicians and famous figures joined the campaign collectively calling on the international community to put sanctions on Pakistan for its unconcealed support to the terrorist outfit, reported Afghanistan Times.

Even a number of politicians inside Pakistan blamed Islamabad for not only providing hideouts but also sending thousands of terrorists in the pretext of Jihad to Afghanistan.

If the situation prevails, it would not be too far to see Islamabad suffer from the international community sanctions and isolation due to its unflinching support to the terrorist outfits.

Pakistan has always remained a controversial neighbour. What they claim publicly is doing absolutely opposite in reality. They have never been sincere.

( With inputs from ANI )

