Pakistan: Lahore HC bench hearing Musharraf, Zardari, Gillani cases hearing, dissolved

Pakistan's Lahore High Court bench constituted to hear pending cases against former presidents Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani was dissolved without any proceedings, on Monday.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad, one of the members of the bench, excused himself from hearing the case due to personal reasons, which resulted in the dissolution of the bench, reported ARY news.

Lahore High Court bench was headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. Other members of the bench are Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad and Justice Shujaat Ali Khan. The three had to hear 10-year-old petitions against Musharraf, Zardari and Gillani.

All the petitioners of the case, Naseem Gondal, Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi and Allah Bux Gondal are not alive.

Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi had filed petitions against former president Pervez Musharraf's proclamation of emergency in November 2007 and against another former head of the state Asif Ali Zardari's holding the president's office as well as top party office at the same time, reported ARY news.

The other two petitioners Shahid Naseem Gondal and Allah Bux Gondal had filed petitions against former PM Gillani, seeking disqualification.

( With inputs from ANI )

