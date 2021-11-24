Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry got trolled for calling 'Garlic as Adrak', nitizens say "Upgrading my Vocabulary'

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a Press Conference said Garlic is adrak.

He made a hilarious gaffe at the press conference said 'Garlic is adrak'. Chaudhry was talking about the reduction in prices of onion and garlic when he confused the latter with ginger.

He said, "Pyaaz aur garlic, yani jo garlic hai... Garlic ko kya kehte hain? (Onion and garlic, meaning that garlic is... What do we call garlic?)" Chaudhry is heard saying a viral video. People around him also prompted that garlic is lehsun but the minister said "Lehsun. Lehsun. Nahi adrak. Garlic is adrak. Sorry, garlic adrak hai,

The minister adds, "To adrak jo hain, inki keematein bhi kam hui hain. Bahut kam hui hain. (So, the prices of adrak have also been reduced. The prices have been reduced a lot.)"

Journalist Naila Inayat posted the video and captioned it 'Garlic is adrak,' information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday,'.

The video has gone viral on Twitter, racking up more than 1.97 lakh views. Netizens took to the comments section to troll Chaudhry.

One user quipped, My husband also believes the same 'Garlic is Adrak'

My husband also believes the same. Garlic is "adrak". 😶😶 https://t.co/KdetGPdUVO — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) November 23, 2021

While other user joked, People of #Pakistan suffering from inflation but #Pakistan minister is confused between garlic and ginger. Saying "Garlic is Adrak," Information Minister #FawadChadhaury ! New thing

Another user made a hililours comment saying that 'Garlic is Adrak and Bakri is Babe !'

Garlic is Adrak and Bakri is Babe ! pic.twitter.com/5oTuUoA85G — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) November 24, 2021

