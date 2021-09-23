Pakistan: Miscreants blow under construction girl's school building

Several unknown miscreants in Pakistan on Wednesday blew an under-construction building of a girl's school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district.

The school building has been completely destroyed in the blast while no causality has been reported, Dawn reported.

"Four to five kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast, Police have also lodged an FIR against unknown miscreants and started investigations," in the matter, said Tank district police officer.

Pakistan has been described as "among the world's worst-performing countries in education with girls particularly missing out on education in unacceptable numbers."

The new government, elected in July 2018, stated in their manifesto that nearly 22.5 million children are out of school in Pakistan, girls are particularly affected, Human Rights Watch informed.

Thirty-two per cent of primary-school-age girls are out of school in Pakistan, compared to 21 per cent of boys. By grade six, 59 per cent of girls are out of school, versus 49 per cent of boys.

This data shows the lack of access to education for girls and this is a part of gender inequality in Pakistan.

The country has one of Asia's highest rates of maternal mortality. Violence against women and girls--including rape, so-called honour killing and violence, acid attacks, domestic violence, forced marriage and child marriage--is a serious problem, and government responses are inadequate, Human Rights Watch reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

