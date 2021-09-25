Pakistan: Police arrest students for protesting against Medical Council, imposes sensitive charges

Amid the increase in cases of Police brutality, Pakistan forces on Thursday arrested dozens of students in Balochistan for protesting against the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) and booked them under sensitive charges.

These students have been holding protest rallies and staging sit-ins in front of Quetta Press Club and other parts of the provincial capital for the alleged irregularities in the online entrance test, Dawn reported.

Police have booked these students under several sensitive charges, including interference in government affairs, incitement to riots, damage to government property and violation of precautionary measures against COVID.

Earlier on September 9, Police had also baton-charged these students while they participated in the sit-in at Edhi Chowk against the online entrance exams.

Such cases of Police brutality are becoming regular in Pakistan.

Earlier in the month, Police personnel had also baton-charged Mangi Dam protestors in Balochistan who were demonstrating for the withdrawal of Frontier Corps and armed forces from the district after three security personnel were killed in a roadside explosion.

Earlier on August 26, several policemen from Pakistan's Karachi force have been suspended over 'fake encounter' charges on Thursday.

The developments came after a young man, Shehzad Chandiyo, was shot dead by the Police in an exchange of fire on Monday, Korangi additional SHO is also among the suspended officers.

( With inputs from ANI )

