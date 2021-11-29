Pakistan: Poll panel asks police chief to submit report on 'vote purchasing' in Lahore

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a report on the alleged 'purchase of votes' in Lahore.

This came after videos posted, circulated on social media showed a scene where votes are purchased for money. As reported by Samaa TV, one of the videos shows what appears to be a party office of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. (PML-N)

The video went viral a few days before Lahore's NA-133 by-polls that are scheduled to take place on December 5.

As per the purported video, people sitting behind the desk could be seen making women pledge that they would vote for the PMLN in the December 5 by-polls.

"I swear with my hand on the Quran that on the fifth date [of December] I would vote for Muslim League Noon [PMLN]," repeats each of the women after the alleged PLMN workers.

As seen in the viral video, the voters were receiving Pakistan Rs 2,000 after making the pledge.

Meanwhile, the other video showed male voters taking a similar pledge.

After the video went viral, the Election Commission sent a notice to the Lahore commissioner and the Punjab police chief, seeking their help in identifying the individuals in the video.

As reported by Express Tribune, the notice was also served to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman.

( With inputs from ANI )

