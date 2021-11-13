Pakistan reports 231 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 231 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

With 11 new fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 28,595 in the country.

According to Ary News, over 1,119 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are admitted to different hospitals.

Out of 33,862 tests, 231 came out positive in 24 hours. The positivity rate is currently at 0.68 per cent, reported Ary News.

Pakistan has managed to vaccinate 50 per cent of its population, eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with at least the first vaccination dose.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor