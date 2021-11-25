Pakistan reports 363 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hrs

Pakistan reported 363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,283,223, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The death toll reached 28,690 after 13 people have lost lives in the last 24 hours, reported Xinhua citing NCOC. Additionally, 1,002 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition.

Reportedly, Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been facing the brunt of the pandemic and is the worst hit, with a total of 474,772 cases. Sindh is followed by the eastern Punjab province of Pakistan where a total of 442,714 people have been infected by COVID-19, reported Xinhua.

As per NCOC, the total number of recoveries in the country has reached 1,240,995, reported Xinhua citing NCOC.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor