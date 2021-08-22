Pakistan reports 3,842 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths

As many as 3,842 fresh COVID-19 infections and 75 deaths were reported in Pakistan on Saturday.

With this, the death toll in the country due to COVID-19 has reached 24,923. The cumulative caseload is now over 11 lakh positive cases. Meanwhile, the overall recoveries have mounted to 10,09,555, reported News International.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 53,527 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained 7.1 per cent, reported Radio Pakistan.

Punjab Province has reported 1,286 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up from 1,080 a day earlier, taking the tally of infections to 379,574. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has detected 653 new infections in the province in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 156,365. It has also confirmed 22 more fatalities, raising its death toll to 4,772.

Sindh has reported 1,332 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths during the last 24 hours, according to a handout issued by the Chief Minister's Office. During this period, 16,306 tests were conducted. The provincial total has risen to 419,810 and the death toll is 6,590. The statement added that 109,027 vaccine doses were also administered during the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

