Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, active tally reaches 89,673

Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 3,239 new infections, taking the active tally in the country to 89,673.

According to Geo News, the infection tally also rose to 1,116,886 and the positivity rate jumped to 6.23 per cent.

So far Pakistan has reported 24,783 deaths due to COVID-19 of which 70 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The country also reported 3,027 recoveries taking the tally to 1,002,430.

Pakistan has administered at least 44,736,977 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sindh province had imposed lockdown a few months back due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region. But now, the lockdown is set to be uplifted on August 9. The country's National Command and Operation Center had issued a notice to uplift the lockdown.

During a meet, the center also decided that Sindh would follow the non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI)- based guidelines the forum had announced for 13 high infection rate cities earlier this week, which include Karachi and Hyderabad, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor