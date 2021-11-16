Pakistan: Sindh govt to close 5,000 unviable schools

The Sindh government has announced that it will close 5,000 "unviable' schools in the province.

Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that soon 2,600 out of the 5,000 schools would be notified as 'closed' in the first phase, Dawn reported.

Their buildings will be used for community welfare purposes, announced the minister.

He said that the education department should upgrade schools and provide necessary facilities at their buildings and that was why unviable schools would be closed.

He said that the government ensured transparency and merit in the recently held tests for the posts of junior elementary school teacher (JEST) and primary school teacher (PST). He said that the education department would fill 50,000 vacancies of teachers on merit.

( With inputs from ANI )

