Pakistan to provide aid worth PKR 5 billion to Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Pakistani Rs 5 billion to Afghanistan, announced Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after a day-long visit to Kabul, the minister said: "If they need medicines at hospitals [...] or whatever else their priorities are, they will tell us and we will be ready to give them humanitarian assistance in-kind."

Qureshi arrived in Kabul earlier today for his visit to Afghanistan's capital since the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August, Dawn reported.

The foreign minister said that the high-level delegation that accompanied him on the trip also included officials from different ministries and institutions.

"The point of taking [the delegation] was so that after the main discussion, they would break off into sub-groups and hammer out the details of different issues related to visas, trade and border movement," Qureshi added.

He said that to follow up on the issues discussed during today's meet, a Taliban delegation will visit Islamabad in the next few days.

Qureshi and his delegation were received by Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan at the airport's tarmac.

Later, Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdus Salam Hanafi hosted a luncheon in honour of Qureshi and his delegation. A large number of members of the Afghan interim cabinet were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

