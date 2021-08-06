Pakistan trainer aircraft crashes in Punjab province
Published: August 6, 2021
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed near Punjab Province's Attock city on Friday during a training session.
"Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on the ground," said a statement from the air force.
A PAF statement said that a board of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the accident.
In September 2020, a PAF trainer aircraft crashed in the Attock district during a routine flight.
That same year in February, a PAF Mirage aircraft crashed near Shorkot in Punjab province during a routine operational training mission.
( With inputs from ANI )
