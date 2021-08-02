Pakistan 'watchful' as India assumes UNSC presidency for August

As India assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of August, Pakistan's envoy to the UN Munir Akram said they will be "watchful" during New Delhi's spell at the forum.

India on Sunday assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC and is set to host signature events related to various issues on its agenda during August. During its presidency, India will be focusing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism.

Given India's monthly spell at UNSC, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune that, "We (Pakistan) will be watchful, but not concerned."

Back in June, India had said it desires "normal neighbourly relations" with Pakistan and the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere by taking "credible, verifiable" action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross terrorism.

During a debate on the annual report of the UNSC, India said that issues between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally. However, New Delhi also slammed Pakistan for raising the matters of Kashmir which is internal to India, during the debate.

Delivering India's statement on the report, R Madhu Sudan, Counselor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said Pakistan continued to indulge in threatrics not "befitting the dignity of this august Forum."

India's remarks came after Pakistan Ambassador to the UN raised the issue of Kashmir in the assembly during the debate.

India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The two-year tenure of India as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021.

India will also be organizing a solemn event in memory of peacekeepers. Tirumurti apprised that the UN Security Council will also have on its agenda several important meetings including Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, and the Middle East.

UN Security Council will also be adopting important resolutions on Somalia, Mali, and UN Interim Force in Lebanon, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

