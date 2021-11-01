Pakistani Foreign Minister, Australian counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a phone conversation with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed several issues including Afghanistan and regional cooperation.

The Pakistani foreign ministry statement said that Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

Qureshi also highlighted Pakistan's constructive role in support of efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underscored the importance of inclusion, continued engagement of the international community with Afghanistan, and urgent coordinated steps for mobilization of much-needed humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan, the statement added.

The two ministers expressed satisfaction with the current level of engagement. They also agreed on further enhancing high-level interactions, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

