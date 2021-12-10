Pakistani man receives life sentence for brutal murder of his compatriot in Crete

A 36-year-old Pakistani man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his 24-year-old compatriot with a hammer in October 2018.

Local media outlet Creta Live reported that the Mixed Jury Court of Appeal of Eastern Crete found him guilty for the murder, according to Greek City Times.

Earlier, the crime took place near a greenhouse in the Tympaki area where the unfortunate 24-year-old worked.

Tympaki town and a former municipality in the Heraklion regional unit, Crete, Greece

Further, the 36-year-old Pakistani was the one who had introduced the victim to the owner of the greenhouse to work and he confessed to the crime claiming that he killed his compatriot because of personal disputes.

Meanwhile, when they quarrelled, the 36-year-old threw his compatriot to the ground and then smashed his head with a hammer.

The body of the 24-year-old was found half-naked in a ravine with his head wrapped in nylon.

( With inputs from ANI )

