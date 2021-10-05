Pakistani soldier killed in North Waziristan in terror attack

A Pakistan Army's soldier was killed in North Waziristan's Ghariuom as terrorists targeted a check-post, reported local media.

Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Sevice Public Relation said that the terrorists targeted a security forces post in the Ghariuom area of North Waziristan, according to Geo News.

The Pakistani troops "responded promptly" to the attack and during the exchange of fire with the terrorists a Pakistani soldier was killed.

The security forces are engaged in the process to eliminate the terrorists found in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed as terrorists attacked their vehicles in the North Waziristan district near the Afghanistan border.

ISPR had said in a statement that four Frontier Corps personnel and an Inspector of the Levies force were killed in the attack, according to Samaa TV.

There has been an uptick in attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Attacks on security forces have increased in some areas of North and South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

