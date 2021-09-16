Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 27,000

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 27,000 in Pakistan after 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll has risen to 27,004, reported Dawn.

Pakistan reported 3,012 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 56,778 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

The positivity rate increased to 5.30 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 4.78 per cent.

According to NCOC data, at least 5,039 patients were in critical care.

Pakistan administered 9,09,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours. The country has administered at least 7,13,11,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccines till now.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor