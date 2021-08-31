Pakistan's daily COVID-19 death tally surges to 118

Over 118 deaths were reported in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,838 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the total death toll reached 25,788 after 118 deaths were reported on Tuesday, reported Dawn.

According to NCOC, out of 52,122 COVID-19 tests, 3,838 people were reported positive, escalating the positivity rate to 7.36 per cent from 6 per cent, reported Dawn.

The total number of active cases jumped to 94,573 in Pakistan, while the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,160,119.

On average, Pakistan is reporting 4,099 cases daily, which is 70 per cent of the peak. The highest daily average of COVID-19 cases was last reported on June 17, reported Dawn.

Pakistan has vaccinated 53,314,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines till now, making only 12.3 per cent under vaccine cover if every person needs 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

