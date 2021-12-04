Pakistan's Punjab province witnesses surge in dengue cases

Pakistan's Punjab province is witnessing a surge in dengue cases as the province has claimed three more lives and reported 73 new cases during the past 24 hours, local media reported on Saturday.

Punjab's Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated that 151 persons have died of dengue fever this year in Punjab, whereas, the province has recorded overall 25,605 cases. Overall cases in Lahore have reached up to 18,079 with 125 new cases of the disease, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics, 150 patients are currently admitted to different government hospitals across Punjab, said the Pakistani publication.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization, ARY News reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

